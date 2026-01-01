$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE Elevation Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,414 KM
Vehicle Description
GMC Pro Grade Package ($1880) Power Sunroof | Navigation | HD Rear Vision Camera | GMC Infotainment System with Color Touch Screen
GMC Pro Safety Plus ($1055) Rear Park Assist | Safety Alert | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Power Mirrors
Elevation Edition ($995) Black Wheels | Darkened Grille | Black Exterior Badging |
Power Lift Gate ($520)
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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204-837-5811