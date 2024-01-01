$58,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJXEN1RW102040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2024 Jeep Wrangler please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Audio System : Radio : AM/FM
Audio System : Satellite radio : SiriusXM
Lights : Headlights : auto delay off
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : power
Mirrors : Side mirrors : heated
Wheels and Tires : Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Air Conditioning : Air filtration
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning : automatic climate control
Convenience Features : Cargo area light
Convenience Features : Cupholders : front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V cargo area
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 12V front
Convenience Features : Power steering : variable/speed-proportional
Convenience Features : Reading lights : front
Convenience Features : Steering wheel : tilt and telescopic
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : audio
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : cruise control
Convenience Features : Storage : door pockets
Convenience Features : Storage : front seatback
Convenience Features : Vanity mirrors : dual illuminating
Instrumentation : Compass
Instrumentation : External temperature display
Instrumentation : Gauge : tachometer
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low fuel level
Seats : Driver seat : heated
Seats : Front headrests : 2
Seats : Front headrests : adjustable
Seats : Front seat type : bucket
Seats : Passenger seat : heated
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : 4
Seats : Rear headrests : 3
Seats : Rear seat folding : split
Seats : Rear seat type : 60-40 split bench
Suspension : Front spring type : coil
Suspension : Front stabilizer bar
Suspension : Rear spring type : coil
Suspension : Rear stabilizer bar
Airbags : Airbag deactivation : occupant sensing passenger
Airbags : Front airbags : dual
Airbags : Side airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : front
Airbags : Side curtain airbags : rear
Brakes : ABS : 4-wheel
Brakes : Braking assist
Brakes : Electronic brakeforce distribution
Brakes : Front brake type : ventilated disc
Brakes : Rear brake type : disc
Safety : Child safety door locks
Safety : Crumple zones : front
Safety : Crumple zones : rear
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : front
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : front
Stability and Traction : Stability control
Stability and Traction : Traction control
Audio System : Antenna type : diversity
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : Bluetooth
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : iPod/iPhone
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : jack
Audio System : Auxiliary audio input : USB
Audio System : Radio : touch screen display
Audio System : Radio : voice operated
Audio System : Radio data system
Audio System : Speed sensitive volume control
Audio System : Total speakers : 8
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google POIs
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : Google search
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment : Uconnect
Telematics : Driver assistance app : roadside assistance
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : voice operated
Telematics : Electronic messaging assistance : with read function
Telematics : Smart device app function : horn/light operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : lock operation
Telematics : Smart device app function : vehicle location
Telematics : Wireless data link : Bluetooth
Exterior Features : Fender lip moldings : body-color
Exterior Features : Window trim : black
Lights : Headlights : auto on/off
Lights : Taillights : LED
Windows : Front wipers : variable intermittent
Windows : Power windows : safety reverse
Comfort Features : Floor mat material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor material : carpet
Comfort Features : Floor mats : front
Comfort Features : Floor mats : rear
Comfort Features : Heated steering wheel
Comfort Features : Shift knob trim : urethane
Convenience Features : Ambient lighting
Convenience Features : Assist handle : front
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : panic alarm
Convenience Features : One-touch windows : 2
Convenience Features : Power windows : lockout button
Convenience Features : Reading lights : rear
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : multi-function
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : phone
Convenience Features : Steering wheel mounted controls : voice control
Instrumentation : Clock
Instrumentation : Customizable instrument cluster
Instrumentation : Digital odometer
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : MPG
Instrumentation : Fuel economy display : range
Instrumentation : Instrument cluster screen size : 7 in.
Instrumentation : Multi-function display
Powertrain : 4WD type : part time
Powertrain : Battery : maintenance-free
Powertrain : Battery saver
Powertrain : Emissions : 50 state
Suspension : Front suspension classification : solid live axle
Suspension : Front suspension type : multi-link
Suspension : Rear suspension classification : solid live axle
Brakes : Power brakes
Safety : Camera system : rearview
Safety : Child seat anchors : LATCH system
Safety : Rearview monitor : in dash
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : front
Seatbelts : Emergency locking retractors : rear
Seatbelts : Front seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Rear seatbelts : 3-point
Seatbelts : Seatbelt warning sensor : front
Security : Power door locks : auto-locking
Stability and Traction : Hill holder control
Stability and Traction : Roll stability control
Stability and Traction : Trailer stability control
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : front
Convenience Features : Center console : front console with armrest and storage
Convenience Features : Footwell lights
Convenience Features : Multi-function remote : proximity entry system
Convenience Features : Push-button start
Lights : Daytime running lights : LED
Lights : Front fog lights : LED
Lights : Headlights : LED
Mirrors : Side mirror adjustments : manual folding
Convenience Features : Adaptive cruise control
Convenience Features : Adaptive stop and go cruise control : semi-automatic
Convenience Features : Courtesy lights : door
Convenience Features : Universal remote transmitter : Homelink - garage door opener
Powertrain : Drive mode selector
Brakes : Emergency braking preparation
Safety : Automatic emergency braking : front
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : audible warning
Safety : Pre-collision warning system : visual warning
Security : Power door locks : anti-lockout
Exterior Features : Mirror color : black
Air Conditioning : Front air conditioning zones : single
Seats : Upholstery : cloth
Air Conditioning : Rear vents : second row
Instrumentation : Trip odometer
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : reclining
Seats : Passenger seat manual adjustments : reclining
Security : Anti-theft system : alarm
Exterior Features : Door handle color : black
Exterior Features : Grille color : black
Convenience Features : Rearview mirror : manual day/night
Powertrain : Auxiliary oil cooler
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : lumbar
Powertrain : Battery rating : 700 CCA
Convenience Features : Storage : cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Seatbelts : Seatbelt pretensioners : rear
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : 6
Seats : Driver seat manual adjustments : height
Wheels and Tires : Spare wheel type : aluminum alloy
In Car Entertainment : Connected in-car apps : SiriusXM Travel Link
Comfort Features : Floor material : cargo area carpet
Convenience Features : Cupholders : illuminated
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : 115V rear
Convenience Features : Remote engine start
Exterior Features : Front bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Rear bumper color : black
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) : front
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : front
Towing and Hauling : Tow hooks : rear
Convenience Features : Tool kit
Powertrain : Auto start/stop
Safety : Check rear seat reminder
Audio System : Antenna type : element
Comfort Features : Steering wheel trim : leatherette
Telematics : Smart device app function : engine start
Seatbelts : Seatbelt force limiters : rear
Exterior Features : Grille color : chrome accents
Exterior Features : Skid plate(s) : rear
Powertrain : 4WD selector : manual hi-lo
Convenience Features : Storage : bin
Windows : Tinted glass : windshield
Comfort Features : Interior accents : chrome
Windows : Solar-tinted glass : rear
Suspension : Front shock type : monotube
Suspension : Rear shock type : monotube
Seats : Rear headrests : foldable
Roof : Removable roof : soft top
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire mount location : outside
Suspension : Rear suspension type : trailing arms
Comfort Features : Parking brake trim : urethane
Lights : Exterior entry lights : approach lamps
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : coolant temperature warning
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : lamp failure
Instrumentation : Warnings and reminders : low oil pressure
Stability and Traction : Off-road driving assist : hill descent
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB front
Security : Anti-theft system : vehicle immobilizer
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB rear
Seats : Upholstery accents : contrast stitching
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : wireless Android Auto
In Car Entertainment : Smartphone integration : wireless Apple CarPlay
Telematics : Wi-Fi : hotspot
Comfort Features : Cargo area floor mat : rubber/vinyl
In Car Entertainment : Infotainment screen size : 12.3 in.
Telematics : Hands-free phone call integration : voice operated
Telematics : Smart device app compatibility : SiriusXM Guardian
Exterior Features : Rear trunk/liftgate : side-hinged
Wheels and Tires : Spare tire size : full-size matching
Wheels and Tires : Wheels : aluminum alloy with painted accents
Convenience Features : Center console : locking
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB-C front
Convenience Features : Power outlet(s) : USB-C rear
Powertrain : Alternator : 240 amps
Suspension : Tuned suspension : heavy duty
Stability and Traction : Off-road driving assist : hill ascent
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2025 Grand River 22MB BUNKHOUSE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition 44,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring 55,500 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$58,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2024 Jeep Wrangler