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AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof If youre looking for a versatile, technology-packed compact SUV thats ready for everyday life and weekend adventures alike, this 2024 Nissan Rogue SV with Moonroof delivers. With just 21,549 km on the odometer, no reported accidents, and a suite of advanced driver assistance features, this Rogue stands out as a smart, confident choice. Key Features: - Panoramic sliding glass moonroof with power sunshade great for open-air cruising - ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range semi-autonomous driving support - Heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes - Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors for stress-free parking - Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters - Heated leather steering wheel with integrated cruise controls Safety Highlights: - Collision Mitigation-Front - Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera - Tire Pressure Monitoring System This Rogue is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day. At Birchwood Nissan, we make the buying process straightforward and transparent. Reserve it online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Reach out to our team at www.birchwoodnissan.ca and well be happy to help. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2024 Nissan Rogue

21,549 KM

Details Description Features

$30,992

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14301377

2024 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

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$30,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,549KM
VIN JN8BT3BB7RW290123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # F7JWT6
  • Mileage 21,549 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
If you're looking for a versatile, technology-packed compact SUV that's ready for everyday life and weekend adventures alike, this 2024 Nissan Rogue SV with Moonroof delivers. With just 21,549 km on the odometer, no reported accidents, and a suite of advanced driver assistance features, this Rogue stands out as a smart, confident choice.

Key Features:
- Panoramic sliding glass moonroof with power sunshade great for open-air cruising
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range semi-autonomous driving support
- Heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors for stress-free parking
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters
- Heated leather steering wheel with integrated cruise controls

Safety Highlights:
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

This Rogue is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day. At Birchwood Nissan, we make the buying process straightforward and transparent. Reserve it online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Reach out to our team at www.birchwoodnissan.ca and we'll be happy to help.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Xtronic CVT -inc: paddle shifter

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

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204-261-XXXX

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204-261-3490

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$30,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2024 Nissan Rogue