$30,992+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM
2024 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Accident Free | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$30,992
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # F7JWT6
- Mileage 21,549 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | ProPILOT | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
If you're looking for a versatile, technology-packed compact SUV that's ready for everyday life and weekend adventures alike, this 2024 Nissan Rogue SV with Moonroof delivers. With just 21,549 km on the odometer, no reported accidents, and a suite of advanced driver assistance features, this Rogue stands out as a smart, confident choice.
Key Features:
- Panoramic sliding glass moonroof with power sunshade great for open-air cruising
- ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) full-speed range semi-autonomous driving support
- Heated front bucket seats with 8-way power driver seat and 2-way power lumbar
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) and Blind Spot Warning (BSW) for confident lane changes
- Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI) and Rear Parking Sensors for stress-free parking
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive with Xtronic CVT and paddle shifters
- Heated leather steering wheel with integrated cruise controls
Safety Highlights:
- Collision Mitigation-Front
- Curtain airbags for 1st and 2nd row
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
This Rogue is the kind of vehicle that earns its keep every single day. At Birchwood Nissan, we make the buying process straightforward and transparent. Reserve it online, start your purchase, or book a test drive whatever works best for you. Have questions? Reach out to our team at www.birchwoodnissan.ca and we'll be happy to help.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-261-3490