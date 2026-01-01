$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
2025 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Windows
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
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Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-772-2411