Menu
Account
Sign In
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2025 Kia K4

27,379 KM

Details Description Features

$25,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Kia K4

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14161441

2025 Kia K4

EX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
27,379KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE5SE044582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? Because at Birchwood, Experience Is Everything! All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available


Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Manual air conditioning
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA 1.5): Car/Ped/Cyc/Junction Turning

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/45R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic -inc: drive mode select

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/HD/SiriusXM -inc: 12.3" multimedia interface
Kia Connect w/Over The Air updates and front USB-C connectivity port
Kia Connect SOS Emergency Sos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2018 Nissan Titan SV MIDNIGHT EDITION for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Titan SV MIDNIGHT EDITION 120,649 KM $30,442 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento X-Line for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Kia Sorento X-Line 43,854 KM $42,492 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Edge SEL SEL 2.0L AWD 201a 44,163 KM $30,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2025 Kia K4