<p><strong style=font-size: 24px;>Financement disponible O.A.C.</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong style=font-size: 24px;>Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook <span style=color: #0300cf;>Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto </span> </strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>ou visitez le <a title=www.gauvinauto.com href=https://gauvinauto.com/inventory/2018-mercedes-benz-c-class/9014803>www.gauvinauto.com</a>  pour plus dinformations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Honda Civic

158,723 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,723KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F79DH003177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Financement disponible O.A.C.

 

 

 

Contactez Joey Landry par téléphone au (506)727-6450 , par Text/Appels sur mon Cellulaire (506)252-5530 , vous pouvez aussi me rejoindre par ma page facebook Joey Landry - Conseiller aux Ventes - Gauvin Auto ou visitez le www.gauvinauto.com  pour plus d'informations sur ce véhicule ou même pour faire une application de crédit.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Auto

Gauvin Auto

389 W St Peter Boulevard, Caraquet, NB E1W 1A3

506-727-6450

