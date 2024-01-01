Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Highlander

325,048 KM

Details Features

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Highlander

Sport

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

Contact Seller

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
325,048KM
Used
VIN JTEES43A382015485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 085485
  • Mileage 325,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fredericton Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 28,489 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Fredericton, NB
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 79,283 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Fredericton, NB
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 19,706 KM $37,990 + tax & lic

Email Fredericton Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

Call Dealer

506-452-XXXX

(click to show)

506-452-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Fredericton Toyota

506-452-2200

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Highlander