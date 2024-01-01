Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

96,211 KM

Details Features

$25,290

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

506-452-2200

$25,290

+ taxes & licensing

96,211KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU0MM073871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 213871
  • Mileage 96,211 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fredericton Toyota

Fredericton Toyota

35 Alison Blvd, Fredericton, NB E3B 4Z9

2021 Volkswagen Jetta