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2020 Subaru Forester

112,280 KM

Details Features

$22,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle
14343110

2020 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Location

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

506-857-8611

  1. 14343110
  2. 14343110
  3. 14343110
  4. 14343110
  5. 14343110
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$22,788

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,280KM
VIN JF2SKEJC2LH418236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 208236
  • Mileage 112,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Acadia Toyota

Acadia Toyota

22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8

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506-857-XXXX

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506-857-8611

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$22,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Acadia Toyota

506-857-8611

2020 Subaru Forester