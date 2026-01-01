$22,788+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Subaru Forester
TOURING
2020 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
506-857-8611
$22,788
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,280KM
VIN JF2SKEJC2LH418236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 208236
- Mileage 112,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Acadia Toyota
22 Baig Blvd, Moncton, NB E1E 1C8
Call Dealer
506-857-XXXX(click to show)
$22,788
+ taxes & licensing>
Acadia Toyota
506-857-8611
2020 Subaru Forester