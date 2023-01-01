Menu
New and Used Mazda MAZDA6 for Sale

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$4,999
+ tax & lic
139,175KM
Ventoso Motor Products

Cambridge, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$10,990
+ tax & lic
218,833KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Calgary, AB

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

$500
+ tax & lic
999,999KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT at for sale in Markham, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at
$25,995
+ tax & lic
48,203KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 i Sport for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

i Sport
$11,999
+ tax & lic
136,823KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GT V6 Auto for sale in Calgary, AB

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

GT V6 Auto
$13,900
+ tax & lic
176,818KM
Stampede Auto

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GT | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | CarPlay
$25,450
+ tax & lic
58,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
$27,950
+ tax & lic
83,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT RECENT ARRIVAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT RECENT ARRIVAL | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVI
$22,286
+ tax & lic
116,260KM
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Innisfil, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control
$24,590
+ tax & lic
97,365KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$32,555
+ tax & lic
46,050KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

$29,497
+ tax & lic
62,267KM
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Edmonton, AB

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS SUNROOF
$8,995
+ tax & lic
209,130KM
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
133,603KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$17,995
+ tax & lic
133,603KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
141,181KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

$11,995
+ tax & lic
182,000KM
A.S.D. Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L GX for sale in North York, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L GX
$17,980
+ tax & lic
150,105KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 *AUTO*ALLOYS*4 CYLINDER*RUNS WELL*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

*AUTO*ALLOYS*4 CYLINDER*RUNS WELL*AS IS SPECIAL
$2,995
+ tax & lic
262,058KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

$28,711
+ tax & lic
61,501KM
Go Mazda

Edmonton, AB

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS - Bluetooth - $90.42 /Wk for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS - Bluetooth - $90.42 /Wk
$18,490
+ tax & lic
94,582KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in London, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$18,807
+ tax & lic
144,826KM
Forest City Mazda

London, ON

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Burlington, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

Sale
$11,995
+ tax & lic
132,544KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, New Brake Pads! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L, Sunroof, Back Up Cam, New Brake Pads!
$27,995
+ tax & lic
100,670KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

Sale
$29,997
+ tax & lic
63,450KM
Kentwood Ford

Edmonton, AB

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 i GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

i GRAND TOURING *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
+ tax & lic
186,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT for sale in Flesherton, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT
$15,995
+ tax & lic
143,599KM
Bernard's Quality Cars

Flesherton, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS Navigation System Heated Front Seat(s) for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS Navigation System Heated Front Seat(s)
$23,900
+ tax & lic
57,400KM
Mat's Auto Sales

Waterloo, ON

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS* for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS*
Sale
$11,995
+ tax & lic
174,246KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | Heated Seats
$22,450
+ tax & lic
78,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS
$19,995
+ tax & lic
79,684KM
GO2 Auto

Ottawa, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GT at for sale in Port Moody, BC

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GT at
$18,999
+ tax & lic
131,039KM
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Port Moody, BC

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$6,990
+ tax & lic
235,373KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 108KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L*LEATHER*SUNROOF*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 108KMS*CERT
$20,995
+ tax & lic
109,498KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Edmonton, AB

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sale
$29,997
+ tax & lic
77,000KM
Kentwood Ford

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 for sale in Red Deer, AB

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

$28,497
+ tax & lic
45,325KM
Honda Red Deer

Red Deer, AB

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA6 GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA6

GS | BSM | SKYACTIV | Heated Seats | CarPlay
$26,850
+ tax & lic
54,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L | Nav | Leather | ACC | BSM | Heated Steering
$28,850
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA6 Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry * for sale in Cambridge, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * Power Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux * Automatic/Manual Mode * Keyless Entry *
$11,995
+ tax & lic
147,375KM
Eagle Auto Mall

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Dartmouth, NS

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
$28,977
+ tax & lic
71,458KM
Steele Auto Group

Dartmouth, NS

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L BLIND-SPOT ADAP-CC ROOF LEATH
$27,998
+ tax & lic
59,441KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L LANE-KEEP ADAP-CC ROOF HTD-S/W
$27,798
+ tax & lic
64,087KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GX | $0 DO WN-EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB

2016 Mazda MAZDA6

GX | $0 DO WN-EVERYONE APPROVED!
$16,988
+ tax & lic
94,096KM
GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary, AB

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Calgary, AB

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L
Sale
$29,995
+ tax & lic
68,910KM
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

SIGNATURE | LOADED | Lthr | Sunroof | Nav |
$28,995
+ tax & lic
75,918KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
$28,900
+ tax & lic
72,941KM
Fitzgerald Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L Auto
$30,070
+ tax & lic
76,007KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sunroof * Heated Leather Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Heated Steering Wheel * Lane Keep Assist * Distance Recognition Support System * Bli
$29,995
+ tax & lic
70,793KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Sky Activ * Navigation * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * automatic emergency braking * Adaptive cruise control * Active lane control * Blind-spot mon
$29,995
+ tax & lic
67,881KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-Family Sedan, stylish and responsive driving! for sale in Belleville, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-Family Sedan, stylish and responsive driving!
$22,998
+ tax & lic
58,475KM
Belleville Nissan

Belleville, ON