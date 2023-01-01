Menu
2017 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9563524
  Stock #: 511532
  VIN: 5NPE24AFXHH511532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 511532
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

