2017 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9563524
- VIN: 5NPE24AFXHH511532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 511532
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4