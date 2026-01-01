Menu
Account
Sign In
Minivans 2WD, LX FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2022 Kia Carnival

84,444 KM

Details Description

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Carnival

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14138794

2022 Kia Carnival

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

709-637-1000

  1. 14138794
  2. 14138794
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
84,444KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNB5H3XN6135681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 84,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, LX FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2025 Land Rover Evoque S for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Land Rover Evoque S 15,500 KM $65,060 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Acura RDX 82,483 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Mustang for sale in Halifax, NS
2007 Ford Mustang 5,777 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

City Chrysler

119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6

Call Dealer

709-637-XXXX

(click to show)

709-637-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-637-1000

2022 Kia Carnival