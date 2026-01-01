$31,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Kia Carnival
LX
2022 Kia Carnival
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
709-637-1000
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,444KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDNB5H3XN6135681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 84,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, LX FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
City Chrysler
119 O'Connell Drive, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6H6
Call Dealer
709-637-XXXX(click to show)
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-637-1000
2022 Kia Carnival