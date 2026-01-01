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Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2016 Honda Civic

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

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14222891

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 2HGFC2F59GH000893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N109057A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

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709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2016 Honda Civic