$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F59GH000893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N109057A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT LX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Ford Explorer 69,199 KM $56,334 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envision SPORT TOURING 18,806 KM $49,339 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V LX 159,254 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2016 Honda Civic