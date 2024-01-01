Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD w/Trend Package, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Hyundai Tucson

71,605 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,605 KM

Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD w/Trend Package, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Ash Black
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

