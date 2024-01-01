Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL! This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for hauling your family and all their gear. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, the Sorento is ready for any adventure.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the automatic transmission and stay warm and comfortable with the heated steering wheel and heated mirrors. This Sorento also comes loaded with features like keyless entry, power windows, and a security system, ensuring your peace of mind. With only 158,756km on the odometer, this Sorento has plenty of life left in it.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any weather condition with confidence thanks to the Sorentos reliable AWD system.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Indulge in luxury with plush, black leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on even the coldest days with the heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out of your Sorento a breeze.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Enjoy the ease of power windows, perfect for breezy drives and sunny days.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to see this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 AWD for yourself.</p>

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

