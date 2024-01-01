Menu
Account
Sign In
2WD SuperCab 145 XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.0L/302

2013 Ford F-150

184,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

902-667-9975

  1. 11148643
  2. 11148643
  3. 11148643
  4. 11148643
  5. 11148643
  6. 11148643
  7. 11148643
  8. 11148643
  9. 11148643
  10. 11148643
  11. 11148643
  12. 11148643
  13. 11148643
  14. 11148643
  15. 11148643
  16. 11148643
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 184,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD SuperCab 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.0L/302

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
3.7L 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED for sale in St. John's, NL
2021 Toyota Venza LIMITED 49,829 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in St. John's, NL
2022 Acura RDX A-Spec 46,250 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in St. John's, NL
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 134,685 KM $24,989 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Tantramar Chevrolet Buick GMC

88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7

Call Dealer

902-667-XXXX

(click to show)

902-667-9975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-667-9975

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150