$12,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
88 Robert Angus Dr, Amherst, NS B4H 4R7
184,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 184,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD SuperCab 145" XLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.0L/302
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/TOW/HAUL MODE (STD)
3.7L 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Ford F-150