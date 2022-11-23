$66,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler
902-637-2330
2018 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0
902-637-2330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
99,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9347611
- Stock #: 22139A
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL1JG114857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smith & Watt Chrysler
3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0