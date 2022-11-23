Menu
2018 RAM 2500

99,000 KM

Details Features

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
Smith & Watt Chrysler

902-637-2330

Laramie

Location

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9347611
  • Stock #: 22139A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL1JG114857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3641 Hwy 3, Barrington, NS B0W 1G0

902-637-2330

