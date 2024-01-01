Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Honda Fit

143,870 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Fit

LX w/Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Fit

LX w/Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
143,870KM
Used
VIN 3HGGK5H56HM102273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27999
  • Mileage 143,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB CONNECTIVITY
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo
Power Windows/Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C 43,732 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 54,659 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 123,000 KM $23,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Fit