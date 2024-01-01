Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Lexus ES

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lexus ES

350 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus ES

350 w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11220599
  2. 11220599
  3. 11220599
  4. 11220599
  5. 11220599
  6. 11220599
  7. 11220599
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used
VIN 58ABZ1B17KU015475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
12 V Power Outlet
Drive Mode Select
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 9,400 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4x4 w/ Uconnect, Bluetooth, Nav 50,000 KM $23,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 10,931 KM $26,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus ES