Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 RAM 1500

92,226 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

92,226KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2JS136458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 27401
  • Mileage 92,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

4x4
ALPINE STEREO
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 RAM 1500