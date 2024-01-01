Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

111,378 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Preferred w/ CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,378KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF3KU303839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28165
  • Mileage 111,378 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

8-Way Power Driver’s Seat

Additional Features

USB Input
Bluetooth Hands-Free
AM/FM/MP3
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse
Safe Exit Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ HomeLink
Sliding Second Row Seats
Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

