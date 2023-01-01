Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

152,000 KM

Details

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

2019 Kia Sorento

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991763
  • Stock #: 18785
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38KG470137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18785
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
7" DISPLAY
Wireless Phone Charger
AUX/ USB Ports

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

