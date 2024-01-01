Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Mazda CX-3

36,845 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS w/Rearview Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS w/Rearview Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11306696
  2. 11306696
  3. 11306696
  4. 11306696
  5. 11306696
  6. 11306696
  7. 11306696
  8. 11306696
  9. 11306696
  10. 11306696
  11. 11306696
  12. 11306696
  13. 11306696
  14. 11306696
  15. 11306696
  16. 11306696
  17. 11306696
  18. 11306696
  19. 11306696
  20. 11306696
  21. 11306696
  22. 11306696
  23. 11306696
  24. 11306696
  25. 11306696
  26. 11306696
  27. 11306696
  28. 11306696
  29. 11306696
  30. 11306696
  31. 11306696
  32. 11306696
  33. 11306696
  34. 11306696
  35. 11306696
  36. 11306696
  37. 11306696
  38. 11306696
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,845KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFC79K1435510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30039
  • Mileage 36,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen
Automatic climate controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rearview Cam 33,800 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 51,852 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 55,700 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3