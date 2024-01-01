Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Ford MAVERICK

73,000 KM

Details

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Apple CarPlay

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F93NRA30651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 27835
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Automatic start/stop

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
USB CONNECTIVITY
A/C W/ Manual Climate Control
Pre Collision Asiist

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2022 Ford MAVERICK