2015 Nissan Micra
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 16631
- Mileage 137,557 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Nissan Micra SR is equipped with luxury car-level features. Wheels: 16" Machined Black-Painted Alloy -inc: 8-spoke design, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/55R16 AS.
This Nissan Micra SR Has Everything You Want
Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Cloth Seat Trim -inc: contrast stitching, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rocker Panel Extensions, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/4.3" Display w/4-Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, rearview monitor and Bluetooth Hands-free Phone system w/steering wheel controls, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: What if your car could put a smile on your face, confidence in your hands and goose bumps all over? Meet the all-new Nissan Micra, A 5-door easy-to-drive subcompact car that's super affordable, a breeze on maintenance, and a genius on gas. This is what happens when Nissan engineering, performance, and capability all come together in a fun, reliable car made for your roads and your life. It's super-easy to maneuver your Nissan Micra, not only for parallel parking, but three-point turns too. At just 4.6 meters, Micra's tiny turning radius is smaller than its key competitors, to make sure you get through the fray and out of tight spots in no time. All's clear in the cabin, where an airy design and great visibility make it easy to stay comfortable; yet also stay aware of your surroundings. Upgrade to a leather-wrapped steering wheel and other available features like a 6-way adjustable driver side seat and sport cloth seats with contrast stitching to bring a refined feel to your everyday drive. From end to end, the Nissan Micra's neat and versatile storage spaces let you keep your car tidy, so storing and retrieving stuff is a piece of cake. When you need room for larger items, you can fold down the 60/40 split rear seats at the pull of a lever to create 819.5 L (28.94 cu. ft.) of space. With everything from exterior aerodynamics that slip through the wind, to an advanced 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with a reliable, responsive 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, the Nissan Micra will leave less of an impression where it counts - on your wallet and the environment. Tech features include an available rear view camera, a Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, and an AM/FM/CD audio system with available iPod/USB input.
