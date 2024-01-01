$22,695+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70827
- Mileage 79,003 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access. This Ford Escape has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Escape Titanium
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years, Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features, FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store, late availability Spring 2016, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 10 Sony speakers, auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
