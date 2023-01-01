$25,195+ tax & licensing
866-483-8503
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$25,195
- Listing ID: 10289007
- Stock #: 70696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) painted alloy, Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Vent, rear console, air, Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel, Trunk opening touch pad, Traction control. This Chevrolet Impala has a dependable Gas I4 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/50R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, Theft-deterrent system, Suspension, rear 4-link, Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk, Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover, Steering, power, variable assist, electric, Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system, SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.), Shift knob, leather-wrapped, Seats, front bucket, Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding, Seat trim, premium cloth/leatherette, Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual.
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.
