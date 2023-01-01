Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

96,784 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Unlimited Sahara

Unlimited Sahara

Location

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

96,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10514865
  • Stock #: 70748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,784 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2), Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Steps.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Remote proximity keyless entry
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Tires: 255/70R18 All-Terrain
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain Front Heated Seats
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator Delete Alternator Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Requires Subscription
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Yr SiriusXM T...

