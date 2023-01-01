$43,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,784 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Roadside Assistance/Emergency Call, 8.4" Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control, TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: 255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/Etorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic. This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara The Envy of Your Friends
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Delete Alternator, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2), Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain, Front Heated Seats, BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE -inc: Tires: 255/70R18 All Terrain, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, 2.72:1 SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Steps.
