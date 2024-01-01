Menu
The 2011 Honda CR-V EX is a compact crossover SUV that is well-regarded for its practicality, reliability, and efficient design. Heres a general description of the 2011 Honda CR-V EX:Exterior Design:The CR-V has a clean and contemporary exterior design. The 2011 CR-V EX likely features Hondas signature grille, angular headlights, and a sleek profile. It may come with alloy wheels, roof rails, and body-colored door handles and mirrors.Interior Comfort:Inside, the CR-V EX typically offers a spacious and comfortable interior. The EX trim often includes features like cloth upholstery, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a well-organized dashboard. The rear seats are known for their comfort and flexibility, with a split-folding design for added cargo space.Infotainment and Technology:The 2011 CR-V EX is equipped with a range of infotainment and technology features. This may include a multi-function display, an auxiliary input jack, USB connectivity, and controls mounted on the steering wheel. The EX trim often includes an upgraded audio system compared to the base model.Performance:The CR-V EX is typically powered by a four-cylinder engine, providing a good balance of performance and fuel efficiency. It comes with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, and the available Real Time AWD system enhances traction in various driving conditions.Safety Features:Safety is a priority for Honda, and the 2011 CR-V EX is likely to come equipped with standard safety features. This may include multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and traction control. The EX trim might offer additional safety features, such as a rearview camera.Fuel Efficiency:The CR-V is known for its fuel efficiency in the compact SUV segment. The 2011 CR-V EX is expected to provide competitive fuel economy, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.Cargo Space:The CR-V is designed with practicality in mind, and the EX trim typically provides ample cargo space. The rear seats can be easily folded down to create a flat load floor for larger items.Its important to note that features can vary based on the specific vehicle and optional packages. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, its recommended to check the vehicles documentation or contact a Honda dealership that can provide specific details about the 2011 Honda CR-V EX trim.

2011 Honda CR-V

189,282 KM

Details Description

$7,300

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EX

2011 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

189,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

902-982-3810

2011 Honda CR-V