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2012 Toyota Highlander
2012 Toyota Highlander
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # NB43779A
- Mileage 270,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!White2012 Toyota Highlander LimitedAWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2012 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $15,000ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-982-3808