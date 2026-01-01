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Recent Arrival!White2012 Toyota Highlander LimitedAWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2012 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $15,000ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2012 Toyota Highlander

270,413 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Highlander

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14234156

2012 Toyota Highlander

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
270,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDK3EH0CS146119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # NB43779A
  • Mileage 270,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White2012 Toyota Highlander LimitedAWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2012 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $15,000 * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $15,000ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2012 Toyota Highlander