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Recent Arrival!Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Black Onyx/Roast Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2024 Lincoln Navigator

38,488 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Lincoln Navigator

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14234159

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
38,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LGXREL19064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # NL15637A
  • Mileage 38,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve4WD 10-Speed Automatic V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, Black Onyx/Roast Leather.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2024 Lincoln Navigator