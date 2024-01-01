$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GSBlack 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3s upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.caAwards:* Canadian Green Car Internal Combustion/Diesel Winner * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
Call Dealer
902-405-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177