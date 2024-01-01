Menu
<em><strong>THIS CAR STILL HAS LIFE LEFT IN IT! 2016 KIA SORENTO LX ALL WHEEL DRIVE. PERFECT FOR THE DIY PERSON. </strong></em> <em><strong>VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED</strong></em> <em><strong>NO WARRANTY</strong></em> <em><strong>NO MVI</strong></em> <em><strong>WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE THE VEHICLE INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE.</strong></em>

2016 Kia Sorento

275,145 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

275,145KM
Used
VIN 5XYPGDA30GG163584

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1147B
  • Mileage 275,145 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR STILL HAS LIFE LEFT IN IT! 2016 KIA SORENTO LX ALL WHEEL DRIVE. PERFECT FOR THE DIY PERSON. 

VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED

NO WARRANTY

NO MVI

WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE THE VEHICLE INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

