Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

68,001 KM

Details Description

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
14460889

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14460889
  2. 14460889
  3. 14460889
  4. 14460889
  5. 14460889
  6. 14460889
  7. 14460889
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
68,001KM
VIN JM1BN1L70J1163817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3817A
  • Mileage 68,001 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Century Mazda

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 68,001 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty Till 2027 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty Till 2027 69,717 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT| Htdseats | Leather | Camera for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT| Htdseats | Leather | Camera 176,258 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Century Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2018 Mazda MAZDA3