2019 Mazda CX-9

500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 22 2026 OR 140,000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 22 2026 -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

64,280 KM

$33,493

+ tax & licensing
Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
64,280KM
VIN JM3TCBDY6K0335306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 64,280 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 22 2026 OR 140,000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 22 2026

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

