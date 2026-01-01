$21,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
56,225KM
VIN JM1BPALM2L1175406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5406A
- Mileage 56,225 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Century Mazda
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring | Leather | Roof | Cam | WARRANTY BATTERY 97,878 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | HEATED SEATS | WARRANTY 27 83,256 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru ASCENT Touring | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats 143,789 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Century Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2020 Mazda MAZDA3