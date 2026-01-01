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500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

56,225 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Watch This Vehicle
14536101

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 14536101
  2. 14536101
  3. 14536101
  4. 14536101
  5. 14536101
  6. 14536101
  7. 14536101
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,225KM
VIN JM1BPALM2L1175406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5406A
  • Mileage 56,225 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2020 Mazda MAZDA3