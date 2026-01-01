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500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: JUNE 3 2027 -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2022 Mazda CX-5

83,256 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo | HEATED SEATS | WARRANTY 27

Watch This Vehicle
14532372

2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo | HEATED SEATS | WARRANTY 27

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,256KM
VIN JM3KFBDY7N0596662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitching HEATED SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,256 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: JUNE 3 2027

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | HEATED SEATS | WARRANTY 27 for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | HEATED SEATS | WARRANTY 27 83,256 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda CX-5