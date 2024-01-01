$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
OUTLANDER GT
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
69,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE DIAMOND
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander