$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Touring | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats
2022 Subaru ASCENT
Touring | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdSeats
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,789KM
VIN 4S4WMADD3N3415445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Autumn Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 5445A
- Mileage 143,789 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Century Mazda
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2022 Subaru ASCENT