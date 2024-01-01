2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Menu
Recent Arrival!Space White Metallic2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E PremiumAWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric MotorVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

16,931 KM

Details Description Features

PREMIUM

PREMIUM

Location

16,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: SINGLE SPEED (STD)
ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELEC MOTOR

