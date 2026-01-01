$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design w/Turbo ! Leather ! Sunroof
2023 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design w/Turbo ! Leather ! Sunroof
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,123KM
VIN JM3KFBDY4P0103099
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3099M
- Mileage 45,123 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Nov 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Nov 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Mazda CX-5