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500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Nov 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

2023 Mazda CX-5

45,123 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo ! Leather ! Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14207948

2023 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo ! Leather ! Sunroof

Location

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

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Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,123KM
VIN JM3KFBDY4P0103099

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour BLACK W/RED STITCHING
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3099M
  • Mileage 45,123 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Nov 02 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Century Mazda

Century Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

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844-850-XXXX

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844-850-8658

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Century Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Mazda CX-5