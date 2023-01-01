Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Ridgeline

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995135
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F54JB502103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2018 Honda Ridgeline...
 196,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 196,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 34,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory