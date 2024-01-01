Menu
2004 Ford Mustang

158,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe Convertible

2004 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe Convertible

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
VIN 1fafp45x34f218140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1910
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

2004 Ford Mustang