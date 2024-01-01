$29,960+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $160.34 /Wk
2014 Ford Mustang
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $160.34 /Wk
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$29,960
+ taxes & licensing
96,325KM
Used
VIN 1ZVBP8CF8E5220769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 96,325 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The best performance bargain on the market, this Ford Mustang is guaranteed to turn heads. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2014 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This coupe has 96,325 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8CF8E5220769.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $160.34 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$29,960
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2014 Ford Mustang