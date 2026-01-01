$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT Premium
2015 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv GT Premium
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF9F5420411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 20411
- Mileage 50,634 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
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902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2015 Ford Mustang