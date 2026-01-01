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2015 Ford Mustang

50,634 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle
14025666

2015 Ford Mustang

2dr Conv GT Premium

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF9F5420411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20411
  • Mileage 50,634 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2015 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv GT Premium 50,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2015 Ford Mustang