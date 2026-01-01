$49,999+ GST
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2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
13,223KM
VIN 3FMTK3S5XSMA06126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,223 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$49,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E