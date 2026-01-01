$13,699+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2016 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$13,699
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable 2016 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4WD, Convertible — Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
- Manual Transmission
- 4WD, 3.6L 6cyl, Gas
- 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
- 185,000 Kilometers
- Clean Carfax
- Brand new 2-year inspection.
- Fully checked over and certified.
- Tires to match the season.
- Fresh oil change or like-new oil!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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