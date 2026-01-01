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<p><strong>Affordable 2016 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4WD, Convertible — Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!</strong></p><p>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!<br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><ul><li>Manual Transmission</li><li>4WD, 3.6L 6cyl, Gas</li><li>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</li><li>185,000 Kilometers</li><li>Clean Carfax</li><li>Brand new 2-year inspection.</li><li>Fully checked over and certified.</li><li>Tires to match the season.</li><li>Fresh oil change or like-new oil! </li></ul><p><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14133844

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$13,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
185,000KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG1GL204136

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable 2016 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4WD, Convertible — Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

  • Manual Transmission
  • 4WD, 3.6L 6cyl, Gas
  • 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
  • 185,000 Kilometers
  • Clean Carfax
  • Brand new 2-year inspection.
  • Fully checked over and certified.
  • Tires to match the season.
  • Fresh oil change or like-new oil! 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$13,699

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2016 Jeep Wrangler