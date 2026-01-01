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<p><strong>Affordable Auto Sales</strong><br><strong>Affordable 2017 Pathfinder SV 4X4</strong><br><strong> </strong><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.<br>    •    Automatic Transmission<br>    •    3.5l V6<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    94,000 Kilometres!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><br><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14128285

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

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Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM0HC661520

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2017 Pathfinder SV 4X4
 
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
    •    Automatic Transmission
    •    3.5l V6
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    94,000 Kilometres!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

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(902) 890-XXXX

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(902) 890-9423

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2017 Nissan Pathfinder