$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SV
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2017 Pathfinder SV 4X4
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
• Automatic Transmission
• 3.5l V6
• Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
• Tires to match the season!
• 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
• 94,000 Kilometres!
• Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
• Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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