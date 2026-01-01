$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Affordable Diesel! 2017 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREW CAB STD - Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
• 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
• 178,000 Kilometer’s
• Full leather interior!
• Auto, 4WD, 3L 6cyl, Diesel
• Clean Carfax
• Brand new 2-year inspection.
• Fully checked over and certified.
• Tires to match the season.
• Fresh oil change or like-new oil!
• Automatic Transmission
· Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada.
· Receive a $500 credit towards your next vehicle purchase with us!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Suspension
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Affordable Auto Sales NS
(902) 890-9423