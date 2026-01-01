Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Affordable Diesel! 2017 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREW CAB STD - Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!</strong></p><p><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p><br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    178,000 Kilometer’s<br>    •    Full leather interior!<br>    •    Auto, 4WD, 3L 6cyl, Diesel<br>    •    Clean Carfax<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection.<br>    •    Fully checked over and certified.<br>    •    Tires to match the season.<br>    •    Fresh oil change or like-new oil!<br>    •    Automatic Transmission<br>·         Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada.<br>·         Receive a $500 credit towards your next vehicle purchase with us!</p><p><br><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2017 RAM 1500

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13488428

2017 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1768836582
  2. 1768836581
  3. 1768836581
  4. 1768836581
  5. 1768836581
  6. 1768836581
  7. 1768836581
  8. 1768836581
  9. 1768836581
  10. 1768836581
  11. 1768836582
  12. 1768836582
  13. 1768836582
  14. 1768836581
  15. 1768836581
  16. 1768836582
  17. 1768836581
  18. 1768836581
  19. 1768836581
  20. 1768836581
  21. 1768836582
  22. 1768836582
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C6RR7WMXHS500433

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Affordable Diesel! 2017 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREW CAB STD - Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!


KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.


    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    178,000 Kilometer’s
    •    Full leather interior!
    •    Auto, 4WD, 3L 6cyl, Diesel
    •    Clean Carfax
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection.
    •    Fully checked over and certified.
    •    Tires to match the season.
    •    Fresh oil change or like-new oil!
    •    Automatic Transmission
·         Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada.
·         Receive a $500 credit towards your next vehicle purchase with us!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Affordable Auto Sales NS

Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Dodge Charger SXT 212,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 184,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 175,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Affordable Auto Sales NS

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

Call Dealer

(902) 890-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 890-9423

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2017 RAM 1500