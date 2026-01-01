$15,899+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Affordable Auto Sales NS
731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2
(902) 890-9423
$15,899
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2019 HONDA CIVIC TOURING – Clean Carfax!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.
• Automatic
• 4 Cylinder
• Full leather interior
• Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
• Tires to match the season!
• 30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
• 208,000 Kilometres!
• Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
• Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)
Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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