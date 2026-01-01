Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Affordable Auto Sales</strong><br><strong>Affordable 2019 HONDA CIVIC TOURING – Clean Carfax!</strong><br><strong> </strong><br><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em><br>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!<br>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p><br>    •    Automatic <br>    •    4 Cylinder<br>    •    Full leather interior<br>    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.<br>    •    Tires to match the season!<br>    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available<br>    •    208,000 Kilometres!<br>    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!<br>    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!</p><p><br><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423<br>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2019 Honda Civic

208,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14004600

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

  1. 1777398918
  2. 1777398918
  3. 1777398918
  4. 1777398918
  5. 1777398918
  6. 1777398918
  7. 1777398918
  8. 1777398918
  9. 1777398918
  10. 1777398918
  11. 1777398919
  12. 1777398919
  13. 1777398919
  14. 1777398918
  15. 1777398918
  16. 1777398919
  17. 1777398919
  18. 1777398919
  19. 1777398919
  20. 1777398919
  21. 1777398919
Contact Seller

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
208,000KM
VIN 2HGFC1F95KH106215

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordable Auto Sales
Affordable 2019 HONDA CIVIC TOURING – Clean Carfax!
 
KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!
Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!
We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.


    •    Automatic 
    •    4 Cylinder
    •    Full leather interior
    •    Fresh oil change, or like-new oil.
    •    Tires to match the season!
    •    30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available
    •    208,000 Kilometres!
    •    Brand new 2-year inspection – Fully certified!
    •    Delivery available anywhere in Atlantic Canada!


FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423
Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Affordable Auto Sales NS

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS 171,000 KM $10,399 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 126,000 KM $19,700 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 166,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Email Affordable Auto Sales NS

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Location 1

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

Call Dealer

(902) 890-XXXX

(click to show)

(902) 890-9423

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2019 Honda Civic